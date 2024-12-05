Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 178,489 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,489 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $42,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $91,044,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 508,504 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 245,829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $21,169,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $176.31 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $188.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

