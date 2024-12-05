Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys 8,360 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.45.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

