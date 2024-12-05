Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. The trade was a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $268.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day moving average is $237.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.