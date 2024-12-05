Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 261,939 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 261,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned 0.33% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 64.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.94 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.