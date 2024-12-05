Point72 DIFC Ltd Trims Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,628,000 after buying an additional 2,594,507 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 949.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 467,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after buying an additional 423,204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $22,425,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 646.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 323,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.1 %

SKX stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.