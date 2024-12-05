Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $915.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

