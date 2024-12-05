Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $36,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bruker by 1,694.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 191,435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 5.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 48.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 446.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

