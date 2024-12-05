Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 2,387 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 932,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

