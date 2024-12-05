Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Acquires New Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. This trade represents a 53.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

