Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

