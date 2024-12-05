Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 3502662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Stephens raised their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Porch Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $616.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,298 shares in the company, valued at $556,596. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Porch Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

