Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 228.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 231.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,557,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $965,000.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

