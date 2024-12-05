Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $3.19 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.77 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at $70,034,016.03. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.