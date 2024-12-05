Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 946,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 473,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

