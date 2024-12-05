Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 579,266 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,266 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Altimmune worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Altimmune by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 263,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 142.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 335,444 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 4.5% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 374,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 542.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $700.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

