POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 38127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $11,373,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 22.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 138.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

