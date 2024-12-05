Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFC opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Premier Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,309.12. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

