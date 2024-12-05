Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Miton Group Stock Performance
Shares of PMI opened at GBX 61.12 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.12. The stock has a market cap of £94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,060.00 and a beta of 1.22. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.05).
About Premier Miton Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Miton Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.