Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMI opened at GBX 61.12 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.12. The stock has a market cap of £94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,060.00 and a beta of 1.22. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.05).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

