Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PRE opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.18. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 191.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

