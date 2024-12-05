PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. PriceSmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,252 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $94.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,370.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $358,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,076.42. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,476,009 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

