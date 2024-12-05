ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $26.55. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 5,818,625 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

