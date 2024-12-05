Psychemedics Corporation Announces Intent to Delist and Deregister Common Stock (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) revealed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission its intention to withdraw its common stock from listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market voluntarily. The company plans to deregister the Common Stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 following events that transpired on December 3, 2024.

After Psychemedics’ annual meeting of stockholders on November 25, 2024, shareholders holding the majority of the company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock gave their approval for amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. These changes were designed to facilitate a 1-for-5,000 reverse stock split of the Common Stock, promptly followed by a 5,000-for-1 forward stock split, jointly known as the “Stock Split.” The amendments were filed with the State of Delaware and took effect on December 3, 2024, at specific times.

As a consequence of the Stock Split, shareholders holding fewer than 5,000 shares of Common Stock before the Reverse Stock Split will receive $2.35 per share in cash for each share held, without interest. Post-split, such shareholders will cease to be stockholders of the company. On the other hand, investors with 5,000 or more shares of Common Stock will not receive cash for any fractional share interests resulting from the Reverse Stock Split. The subsequent Forward Stock Split will revert whole shares and fractional share interests back to their original number of shares, thereby maintaining the total number of shares held by these investors.

For further insights into the Stock Split, investors are encouraged to refer to Psychemedics Corporation’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed on October 18, 2024. The press release announcing the Stock Split and additional details can be found in the respective exhibits attached to the 8-K filing.

The move to delist and deregister the company’s Common Stock marks a significant development that aligns with internal restructuring and shareholder decisions following the recent stock split.

The full details surrounding the filing can be accessed via the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or appropriate legal channels.

