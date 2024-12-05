Psychemedics Corporation Announces Intent to Delist and Deregister Common Stock (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) revealed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission its intention to withdraw its common stock from listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market voluntarily. The company plans to deregister the Common Stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 following events that transpired on December 3, 2024.
After Psychemedics’ annual meeting of stockholders on November 25, 2024, shareholders holding the majority of the company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock gave their approval for amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. These changes were designed to facilitate a 1-for-5,000 reverse stock split of the Common Stock, promptly followed by a 5,000-for-1 forward stock split, jointly known as the “Stock Split.” The amendments were filed with the State of Delaware and took effect on December 3, 2024, at specific times.
For further insights into the Stock Split, investors are encouraged to refer to Psychemedics Corporation’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed on October 18, 2024. The press release announcing the Stock Split and additional details can be found in the respective exhibits attached to the 8-K filing.
The move to delist and deregister the company’s Common Stock marks a significant development that aligns with internal restructuring and shareholder decisions following the recent stock split.
The full details surrounding the filing can be accessed via the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or appropriate legal channels.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Psychemedics’s 8K filing here.
About Psychemedics
Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Psychemedics
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype