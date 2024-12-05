Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $868.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $830.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.56 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

