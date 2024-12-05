Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

