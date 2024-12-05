Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

