Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,346 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

ADSK stock opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

