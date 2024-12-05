Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.46 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

