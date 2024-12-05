Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $76.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This represents a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

