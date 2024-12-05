Q1 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Lifted by Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $326.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.32. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $330.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

