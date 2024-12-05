QSV Equity Investors LLC Buys Shares of 24,963 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.6 %

HWC opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

