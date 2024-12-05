QSV Equity Investors LLC Sells 4,627 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

QSV Equity Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers comprises 1.9% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.5 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.52. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

