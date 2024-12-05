QSV Equity Investors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QSV Equity Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

