Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 108,540 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,540 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $99,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.58. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $384.21 and a twelve month high of $523.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

