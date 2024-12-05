Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222,598 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

