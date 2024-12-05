Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $224.61 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

