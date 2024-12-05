Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Equifax by 183.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 75.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Equifax by 41.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Equifax by 7.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $263.63 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.