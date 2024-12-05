Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 17,222 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.07.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,123.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $972.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $853.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.