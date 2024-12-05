Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.11% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AAAU stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

