Quadrise (LON:QED) Trading Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05). 2,301,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,686,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.42 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.88.

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

