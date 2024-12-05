Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 114,026 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $580,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,060,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,439,000 after buying an additional 101,116 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 428,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 63,307 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Bank of America by 28.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,454,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 537,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Bank of America by 371.2% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 2,056,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,585,000 after buying an additional 1,619,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $156,981,325.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,214,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,809,803,102.24. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,945,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,620,438. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

