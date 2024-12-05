Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $384.21 and a 1-year high of $523.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

