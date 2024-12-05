Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $11,684,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 700,398 shares during the last quarter. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.32 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

