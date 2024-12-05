Quarry LP Has $658,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quarry LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. The trade was a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $301.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.10 and its 200-day moving average is $287.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.59 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

