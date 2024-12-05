Quarry LP Invests $1.78 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

