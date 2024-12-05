Quarry LP Invests $2.57 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Amedisys comprises about 0.7% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 158,398 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 608.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

