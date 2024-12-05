Quarry LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.