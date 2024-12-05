Quarry LP Takes Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,073 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $91,654,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after acquiring an additional 701,350 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $71,490,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in HashiCorp by 851.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,671,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HCP opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP
HashiCorp Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.