Quarry LP Takes Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,073 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $91,654,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after acquiring an additional 701,350 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $71,490,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in HashiCorp by 851.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,671,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $614,771.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,080.72. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,207 shares of company stock worth $12,382,858. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

