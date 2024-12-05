Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.20. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1,054 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.