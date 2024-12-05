Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 88,548 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,223.22. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.14 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 139.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 814,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 474,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 256,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

