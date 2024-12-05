Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 88,548 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,223.22. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rackspace Technology Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.14 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXT
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
