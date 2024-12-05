Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.95. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,791 shares in the last quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $15,130,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $6,979,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.